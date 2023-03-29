Heavy feeder steers dearer at Silverdale

The export and slaughter market saw a slight increase in price of 5-10c/kg at Silverdale on Wednesday.
A good run of heavy feeder steers came to hand with the better quality steers selling to stronger rates 10-15c better than last week.
A quality run of feeder heifers was yarded and although that market remains easier, the cattle on offer sold to market value.
With the annual weaner sales approaching, there was a reduced yrding of weaners and restockers, with few good quality cattle to quote on.
RL Kliese sold Braford heavy cows for 267c/kg to realise $1863. They also sold Brangus yearling mickeys for 339c to make $1085.
RJ and CJ Trim sold a pen of Limo cross cows for 278c for $1753. They also sold Limo cross full mouth ox for 304c or $2100.
Droughtmaster bulls from Punchagin Pty Ltd sold for 259c to make $2268. Evans & Rowling sold Brahman heavy heifers for 310c to make $2034 and Santa grain assist heifers for 308c or $1277.
Santa heavy feeder steers from G and R Betros sold for 341c or $ 1580. Jalka Trust sold Charbray light feeder steers for 359c to make $1255 and Charbray feeder heifers for 292c or $1043.
Estate of D Grace sold Hereford cross weaner heifers for 303c or $843.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.