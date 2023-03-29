Queensland Country Life
Santa heavy feeder steers make 341c/$1580 at Silverdale

March 30 2023 - 7:30am
Heavy feeder steers dearer at Silverdale
The export and slaughter market saw a slight increase in price of 5-10c/kg at Silverdale on Wednesday.

