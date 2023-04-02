Almost a decade ago Tom and Tara Walker reestablished their agricultural operation, a short 16,200km across the other side of the world.
The Burnett region may be the furtherest thing from the rolling hills of the English countryside but for the Walkers, the similarities are uncanny.
Having been born and raised in the United Kingdom the couple both developed a passion for all things agriculture.
For Tom, the love of the industry stemmed from generations of farming on his family's properties in the Herefordshire and Worcestershire regions, on which the family has been breeding Hereford cattle since before the breed's herdbook was established.
However, after spending time working and travelling down under in their younger years, the appeal of the Australian bush grew too great for the couple to ignore, so in 2014, along with their two boys, they packed up there lives and set their sights on starting a new farming operation in Queensland.
The couple only had a few prerequisites for their new home, it had to have irrigation, be suitable for both cattle and cropping and the house needed to be flood proof, after they had experienced devastating floods in the UK in 2007.
"About my 40th birthday, we had our two boys by this stage, we were thinking a lot about how the farm in the UK was going to go forward and I think the dream to move to Australia built from there," Mr Walker said.
"Our original plan, when we had this wild idea to move to the other side of the world, was to find a cropping-cattle property and establish a new Hereford herd with some of the bloodlines that my family had started.
"Some of the first Herefords that were introduced to Australia were some of ours and it was my hope that we may be able to tap into that if the genetics were still around and viable."
However, finding a place to call home in Australia proved difficult as Mrs Walker said they viewed about 25 properties before deciding on their new home Gundaroo, at Paterson near Gympie.
"We ended up at Paterson by accident a little bit, but in saying that we were pretty open as to where we set ourselves up, which I think you need to be when you move to another country," she said.
"We spent lots of time looking, we started in Goondiwindi, Cecil Plains, Toowoomba, and there were some cracking properties in that district, but they weren't too suited due to the potential to flood.
"During our search, we were on our way up to Rainbow Beach for a bit of a holiday with my brother, who told us to have a look around Gympie because the hills reminded us of home.
"From there, we were shown this place and just fell in love with it and knew it would be the right spot for us."
However, the move into the renowned "ticky country" meant that their original plans for Herefords wouldn't be ideal, so they pivoted into one of the more popular breeds in the area, Droughtmasters.
"Our neighbours are the Orphant family of Seymour Droughtmasters, so we were able to secure some bulls off them to help get our commercial herd going," Mr Walker said.
"They really are remarkable cattle and even though they are very different to Herefords, the process of producing high-quality commercial cattle is similar.
"Back in the UK, my brother and I were producing beef for Waitrose supermarkets as well as the Dutchies brand, so we have aimed to take a similar approach here just with a different cattle breed."
Coming from a smaller-scale intensive operation, where along with his brother, Mr Walker grew a variety of certified organic crops including cereals, cedar fruit and hops, he was confident the family's new venture had potential in the form of sugarcane.
"The property had been dairy farmed until about eight years before we arrived, so the fencing was alright but needed an upgrade, as did the irrigation systems," he said.
"Sugarcane was on our radar but we never really had planned on it because we had some misconceptions of what the crop was like environmentally.
"However, Maryborough Sugar was amazing in helping us get going and couldn't have been more supportive over the journey.
"After getting some advice from the guys there, as well as other growers in the region, who are also amazing in how supportive they are, we settled on giving it a go, which has really paid off for us."
Since taking the plunge on sugarcane, Mrs Walker said the family had implemented 120 acres of cane over five years with pleasing results.
"Cane is a terrific crop because it is bloody resilient. In a way, it's a lot like the Queensland agriculture sector in that it always finds a way to keep pushing on," she said.
"The funniest thing we've found since moving is people just assume you've never farmed before.
"However, it is something we are really passionate about and looking forward to building in the coming years."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
