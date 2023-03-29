Queensland Country Life

Young cyclists will ride for mental and physical health

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dozens of cyclists are expected to tackle the 137km long Young Cherry Ride For Resilience on April 22. Pictures supplied
Dozens of cyclists are expected to tackle the 137km long Young Cherry Ride For Resilience on April 22. Pictures supplied

TEAM an Olympian with football royalty, add a collaboration between Active Farmers Charity and Akubra and the objectives of the Young Cherry Ride for Resilience are limitless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.