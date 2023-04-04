Young cyclists will ride for mental and physical health

Dozens of cyclists are expected to tackle the 137km long Young Cherry Ride For Resilience on April 22. Pictures supplied

TEAM an Olympian with football royalty, add a collaboration between Active Farmers Charity and Akubra and the objectives of the Young Cherry Ride for Resilience are limitless.

On April 22, dozens of riders will hit the bitumen, riding a 137km course from Young through Boorowa and Harden before returning to Young as they raise understanding of the preciousness of mental and physical health.

As much as the cyclists will be the stars on the road, additional lustre will be delivered in spades either side of the ride.

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will be the guest speaker at a Drinks and Canapes event at Grove Estate on April 21 and the following night Winter Olympian and World Cup champion Jacqui Cooper and Balmain legend and former test player Wayne Pearce will take the mic at the Young Services Club from 6.30pm.

"Eddie Jones is a friend of mine and he's donating his time to come down here off the back of a Wallabies training camp at the Gold Coast to speak on the Friday night," Active Farmers CEO Justin Sampson said.

"He will talk about his success with South Africa, Japan and Suntory, England and the Wallabies preparation as they head into Rugby World Cup in September and to donate his time in his busy schedule is amazing.

Celebrated rugby coach Eddie Jones will be a special guest speaker on the eve of the bike ride and will also sound the hooter to set riders on their way on April 22..

"Then we have Jacqui Cooper and Wayne Pearce help us out on the Saturday night and I couldn't think of any better examples to promote physical activity and well-being.

"They can talk from the heart and experience about building resilience, setting goals and always chipping away, learning from mistakes and being able to keep moving forward.

"Jacqui has been a top competitor for so long and to talk openly about IVF experience, her daughter's nutrition and overcoming adversity is inspirational.

"Wayne played for the Kangaroos, State of Origin NSW and Balmain Tigers and he's perfectly qualified to talk about how to look after yourself and about building teams and leadership."

Besides speaking duties, Jones will 'sound the hooter' 7am at the Young Tourist Caravan Park to set riders on their way to Boorowa for morning tea before they proceed to Harden for lunch and return to Young.

This won't be the first such ride for Active Farmers after a similar, if longer event was held last year in Launceston, according to Mr Sampson.

"That was over three days," he said.

"Due to the wet weather and the late harvest we decided to try for just the single day for the Cherry Ride for Resilience here in Young.

"Riders were telling us they weren't ready and couldn't commit to three days but could commit to one and that's what we're doing.

"Regardless of the shorter program everyone involved will be promoting the same good physical and mental health message.

"We want to help make a difference.

"It's so important to stay connected in some shape or form and being of service to others and belonging to some higher purpose other than yourself."

Active Farmers has, at its core, a desire to forge stronger farming communities through group fitness in a fun, supportive environment.

Since inception about five years ago, it has grown to a team of 48 qualified personal trainers in more than 60 small farming communities with more than 1500 participants each month.

"Active Farmers contributes to the resilience of many communities it works with by improving the social fabric and connectedness of many of the communities it operates in," Mr Sampson added.

"Active Farmers saw a need in small communities for fitness and wellness services, so the charity supports trainers and training sessions in those areas.

"Our trainers might be the wife, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, partner or just someone living in the community and happy to help.

"Our brand gives the perception that we're just about farmers but we're about the whole farming community.

"We unofficially like to focus on communities under 5000 people and we don't care if there's two people or 20 at a training session."

Aerials champion Jacqui Cooper will be one of three special guest speakers addressing riders and members of the public in Young.

Visit activefarmers.com.au or email team@activefarmers.com.au for more information.

Wayne (Junior) Pearce, rated one of the fittest footballers of his generation, is expected to chat about leadership and team building.