Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Emerald selected as central Queensland's next large-scale network-connected battery site

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Mayberry, Energy Queensland, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister Mark Furner, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, and MP Bart Mellish. Picture supplied
Sam Mayberry, Energy Queensland, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Minister Mark Furner, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, and MP Bart Mellish. Picture supplied

The state government has selected Emerald for central Queensland's next large-scale network-connected battery site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.