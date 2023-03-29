The state government has selected Emerald for central Queensland's next large-scale network-connected battery site.
The new battery will be the second large-scale battery installed in central Queensland, after Tanby' was switched on last year.
The announcement was made as part of the Palaszczuk Government's Regional Community Forum visit to the Central Highlands last week.
The new battery is one of the next 12 large-scale, electricity network-connected batteries.
Emerald is home to over 1,920 solar systems, and the battery is expected to help locals capture cheap renewable energy and drive down power bills.
Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said it was now time to supercharge Emerald's local energy security and affordability with this network-connected battery.
"The great value of locating this new battery project in Emerald is that it will support additional solar energy in the local area over the next decade," Mr Furner said.
"This is a game changer for the local community's energy security, affordability and sustainability, and it supports good local jobs in our publicly owned energy companies.
"With 1 in 3 Queensland homes using solar, the nation's biggest power station is Queensland's rooftop solar and now Emerald can play a leading role in our growth to 70pc renewables by 2032."
Energy Queensland's general manager for Energy Storage, Glenn Dahlenburg said the new battery at Emerald will ensure that the energy generated locally stays locally, instead of putting pressure on upstream infrastructure.
"As we connect more renewables for our customers, battery storage will give us greater flexibility to connect rooftop solar, balance supply and demand, and keep voltages in check, which is vital for the security of the network that powers Queensland," Mr Dahlenburg said.
"With these battery projects we're aiming for a win-win-win scenario that achieves the energy trifecta for communities throughout the state - affordability, security and sustainability."
The Emerald battery project was part of The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, which Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said is all about a future of cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders.
"We're building the Queensland SuperGrid, Australia's largest, to transport renewable energy and power industry and households," Mr de Brenni said.
"As Queensland progresses toward its renewable energy target, batteries, firming and other storage options will become increasingly important.
"Local network-connected batteries will play a key role in supporting households and businesses to install more rooftop solar, putting more downward pressure on bills and easing the cost of living."
A spokesperson for Ergon Energy Queensland said the Emerald battery project is currently in the detail design stage and expected to be constructed in early 2024.
