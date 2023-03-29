Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis steers reach 504c/$2003 at Roma store sale

March 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Steers top at 504c at Roma
Steers top at 504c at Roma

A total of 5618 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

