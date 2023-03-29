Steers top at 504c at Roma

A total of 5618 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 500c and averaged 468c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 504c and averaged 424c, steers 280-330kg reached 436c and averaged 391c, and steers 330-400kg reached 410c and averaged 372c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 382c averaging 330c.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 504c, reaching $2003 to average $1363. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 366c, reaching $772 to average $772. The Santa Gertrudis cow and calves sold to $2400/unit, averaging $2262/unit.
World Min Pty Ltd, Laguna, Yuleba, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 490c reaching $1202 to average $994.
Stinson Pastoral Co., Amby, sold Angus steers to 476c, reaching $1271 to average $1157. The Angus heifers sold to 366c, reaching $943 to average $909.
F.D. and J.K. Seawright, Glenray, Yuleba, sold Hereford cross steers to 458c, reaching $1313 to average $1230. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 364c, reaching a top of $1581 to average $920.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Brangus steers to 436c, reaching $1283 to average $1151.
G.L. and J.C. Harland, Glengoyle, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 420c, reaching $1227 to average $1227.
Bernie and Cindy Bruce, Wilga Park, Taroom, sold Charolais cross steers to 418c, reaching $1443 to average $1306. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 346c, reaching $1197 to average $1079.
K.B. and M.D. Mansfield, BAMPI, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 412c, reaching $1293 to average $1258.
Stanyer Partnership, Coolatah, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 410c, reaching $1327 to average $1205.
K.J. and J.M. Pezet, Ardnaree, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 404c, reaching $1566 to average $1511. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 338c, reaching $1167 to average $1113.
Nicholas Spora, Locksley, Girilambone, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 404c, reaching $1337 to average $1162.
W.F.H. Deshon Family Trust, Lianillio, Lightning Ridge, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 396c, reaching $1442 to average $1327. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 342c, reaching $1971 to average $1082.
E.J. and C.F. Rolfe, Marie Downs, Roma, sold Charbray cross steers to 404c, reaching $1313 to average $1135. The Charolais heifers sold to 330c, reaching $1067 to average $836.
R.W. Thomas, Burrenbah, Mungindi, sold Hereford cross steers to 392c, reaching $1580 to average $1412.
Mark and Carolyn Redgen, The Rockies, Roma, sold Red Angus cross steers to 392c, reaching $1302 to average $1244.
Richland Hill Grazing Pty Ltd, Richland Hill, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 382c, reaching $1268 to average $1268. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 344c, reaching $931 to average $931.
D.W. and T.L. Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 380c, reaching $1386 to average $1342.
R.J. Schefe, Tarcoola, Schefe Farm, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 380c, reaching $1226 to average $1226.
J.J. and J.M. Shaw, Injune, sold Angus steers to 352c, reaching $1708 to average $1666.
Brah-Lim Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Boondoon, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 318c, reaching $1715 to average $1587.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 360c and averaged 350c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 366c and averaged 326c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 346c, averaging 319c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 339c, averaging 301c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 336c, averaging 303c.
Kane and Annette Yorkston, Dalziel, Taroom, sold Braford heifers to 346c, reaching $1024 to average $1008.
Hanson Past Co, Coorumbene, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 336c, reaching $1436 to average $1384.
Kindee Pastoral Co., Cowangah, Taroom, sold Angus cross heifers to 326c, reaching $1483 to average $1184.
Cows 330-400kg reached 245c and averaged 193c, cows 400-500kg topped at 310c, averaging 230c, cows 500-600kg topped at 310c, averaging 259c, and cows over 600kg topped at 272c, averaging 265c.
Institutional Investments, Roma Downs, Roma, sold Angus cross cows to 272c, reaching $1905 to average $1611.
