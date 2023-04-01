Queensland Country Life
Opinion

DAF's Queensland AgTech Roadmap 2023-2028 is now out for consultation

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
April 2 2023 - 7:00am
Have a say on AgTech
The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' draft Queensland AgTech Roadmap 2023-2028 is now out for consultation and industry is invited to provide feedback to assist in shaping Queensland's future strategic direction for AgTech development.

