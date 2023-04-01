Know your critical date

A very important decision date for graziers to know for your location is your critical date.
What is a critical date? It is the date after which, even if you get good rain, you won't grow much bulk of feed. Our grass accumulation slows or stops after this date.
In other words, even if you have sufficient moisture, the lower temperature and shorter days result in your mix of grasses no longer being able to grow a bulk of feed. It is quite likely you'll see grasses green up a bit and the quality of feed might improve for a while, however the amount of feed won't change dramatically.
For most of Queensland, this date is typically around somewhere between the end of March to early May. Most critical dates are in April.
How is this important? It plays two key roles for us.
One. It is there as a prompt for us to consider how the growing season has really gone. For many in the south the growing season hasn't been a big one. If we accept that we aren't going to grow much bulk of grass beyond our critical date, then it is useful to not be wishing for more rain in order to give you enough grass to ration out during winter (or until next growing season). So the first use of a critical date is for us as people to use this date as a mental acceptance of what you've actually got. This leads us on to our second use.
Two. Your critical date is a good time to put together your primary feed budget for the rationing period. There may be small changes to the amount of feed in each paddock, however they won't be big enough to really shift how much feed you've got in the grass bank. By comparison in the last month of your growing season the amount of feed you've got can still really change and have a meaningful impact on your carrying capacity for the rationing period.
So from the critical date you can estimate what carrying capacity you've got and do meaningful forecasts of how you might use it (stocking rate) and which animals will be the most profitable for you this year (pay you the most for your grass).
In short, the critical date is there to remind us to start managing what grass we have, not how much we wished we had or thought we should have had. It's there to help us manage our reality.
When is yours? What decisions do you need to consider for your station this year?
