Know your critical date

One. It is there as a prompt for us to consider how the growing season has really gone. For many in the south the growing season hasn't been a big one. If we accept that we aren't going to grow much bulk of grass beyond our critical date, then it is useful to not be wishing for more rain in order to give you enough grass to ration out during winter (or until next growing season). So the first use of a critical date is for us as people to use this date as a mental acceptance of what you've actually got. This leads us on to our second use.