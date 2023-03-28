The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew has airlifted a man after he was trapped under a truck in the Roma district.
It's believed the man, aged in his 60s, had been working on the vehicle on Tuesday when it fell off a jack, reportedly landing on his upper body and pinning him down.
The rescue chopper was tasked into action around 2.30pm, with the pilot landing at the property north east of Roma shortly after.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and LifeFlight flight paramedic assisted local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics in treating the man for shoulder and back injuries.
He was flown to Roma in a stable condition for further hospital treatment.
Tasked by Retrieval Services Queensland on behalf of Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed this mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond, with community aeromedical coverage, by donating 150 flying hours each year.
