Lifeflight airlifts Roma man trapped under truck

By Newsroom
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:45pm
The QAS and LifeFlight staff both on scene at the accident site. Picture supplied.
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew has airlifted a man after he was trapped under a truck in the Roma district.

