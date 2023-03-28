Two men in their 50s have died in Queensland today (March 28, 2023) in separate incidents.
At 12.14pm a truck was travelling south along Old Bruce Highway when it left the road and crashed into a tree near Tandur Kybong Road.
The truck crash claimed the life of the driver and sole occupant, a 50-year-old Gympie man, who sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.
In a separate incident at 1pm, a car left the road at Dalwogon, north of Miles, and rolled down an embankment.
The driver and sole occupant, a man his 50s, sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision from either area to come forward.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.