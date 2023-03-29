Water buyback's social pain defended

As the water purchasing tender opens under the Bridging the Gap initiative, to buy another 49.2 GL from irrigators to meet the Murray-Darling Basin Plan quota, the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water is defending its processes.
Of the many criticisms aired in the wake of one of the nine closed community consultation sessions conducted prior to the tender opening, the lack of socio-economic modelling and the lack of compassion for what the buybacks would mean to already damaged communities was the loudest.
"There seems to be little or no regard for the socio-economic impact it's going to cause the community, and in fact they admitted they haven't modelled it, or even considered it as part of the purchasing, so that's really frustrating," Balonne Shire Council mayor Samantha O'Toole said at the time.
According to a departmental spokesperson, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority is conducting socio-economic monitoring through the Basin Condition Monitoring Program, a $7.5m federal government investment in better monitoring.
"Continued monitoring of the impacts of implementing the Basin Plan will form part of the evaluation that will be undertaken by the MDBA," the statement read.
Nationals leader David Littleproud, a Water Minister in the Morrison government, speaking in parliament last week, castigated the current government for giving basin communities a lack of time to recover the outstanding water to the environment through infrastructure and not through water buybacks.
"They haven't been able to do that because of this little thing called COVID," he said in parliament. "Those opposite might have forgotten about that, but the states are asking for an extension of time to be able to deliver that water back to the environment without ripping the heart out of local communities."
Mr Littleproud described buybacks as "ripping away communities".
"It's not the farmers you have to worry about - they put the money in their pocket and they go away," he said.
"It's the communities that are left there to support them - it's the machinery dealer, it's the local pump shop, it's the local cafe and it's the local hairdresser.
"They are the real human toll of what this plan would be, particularly if this government will not give certainty to the states around allowing them an extension of time to finish those efficiency programs."
"Sustainable Diversion Limits are a core component of the basin plan and recovery of water to achieve these targets is a critical requirement to ensure long term environmental sustainability," the person added.
The National Irrigators' Council is an outspoken critic of the structure of the tender, saying the release of the buyback tender documents raises significant questions.
CEO Isaac Jeffrey said the only thing strategic about the 'strategic purchasing of 44.3GL/y of water rights' was the name.
"It is an open tender - throwing a huge net over whole catchments to see what they can get with no thought given to the utility or consequences of their actions," he said. "You would think they would have learnt lessons from the 2008-10 buybacks - yet here we go again."
Mr Jeffrey said the documents showed the government was looking for long-term average annual yield.
"In the Murray, on paper they are looking for 10 gigalitres, but what they may actually buy back is around 18 gigalitres to get to the LTAAY," he said. "The government should be honest about the real volumes they are buying back, let alone what outcomes they are hoping to achieve with those volumes."
He added that while the documents say tenders will be evaluated between May and July, and acceptances will be made between July and August, a line further into the documents revealed the government could choose to accept them up to May 19, 2024.
"When the tenders are legally binding and irrevocable offers, this extended acceptance period may mean water holders are tied up for 12 months and won't likely be able to withdraw the offer or change any details," he said.
"It likely means they can't sell the water to other buyers, even if their circumstances change.
"If the government moves ahead with further buybacks and pushes up the price of water or we enter a significant dry period, people with an open offer could be much worse off.
"I encourage anyone thinking about engaging in this process to get legal and finance advice about what it actually means for their business."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
