Callide C Power Station joint ventur partner in voluntary administration as damaged units return to service delayed

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:30pm
Callide power station is located in the Callide Valley, 18km east of Biloela in central Queensland. Picture supplied by CS Energy
State-owned energy company CS Energy says it remains business as usual at it's central Queensland coal-fired power station, despite it's joint venture partner going into voluntary administration last week.

