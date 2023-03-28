State-owned energy company CS Energy says it remains business as usual at it's central Queensland coal-fired power station, despite it's joint venture partner going into voluntary administration last week.
CS Energy advised that voluntary administrators were appointed to a number of Genuity Group entities (formerly known as InterGen Australia), their 50/50 Joint Venture Partner for the Callide C Power Station, near Biloela.
Callide Power Station is comprised of two power plants, Callide B and C, each with two generating units (B1 and B2, C3 and C4).
CS Energy owns 100 per cent of Callide B and both of Callide B's generating units (B1 and B2) are currently online and generating electricity.
Unit C4 remains offline after an explosion back in May 2021 caused catastrophic failure.
The major failure of Unit C4 subsequently caused both Callide C units and 1 Callide B unit to trip and go offline, resulting in widespread power outages across the state at the time of the incident.
Callide C3 also remains offline following an incident at its cooling tower in October 2022.
On top of this development, on March 8, CS Energy advised the energy market of new return to service dates for it's Callide C Power Station Units C3 and C4.
In a statement, CS Energy said it's been evaluating options for safely returning the Unit C3 cooling tower to service after a structural failure of a section of the tower in October 2022.
"In November 2022 external engineering experts were appointed to assess the condition of the cooling tower, investigate the root cause of the incident and what needs to be done to safely return the unit to service," the CS Energy spokesperson said.
"While the C4 cooling tower was not damaged in the incident, external engineering experts were also asked to provide a condition assessment of the C4 cooling tower as it is of the same design and age.
"The change in return to service dates reflects CS Energy's support for rebuilding both cooling towers.
"We remain committed to the safe and timely reinstatement of the Callide C Power Station units 3 and 4, and are working through our options to achieve this."
Unit C3 staged return to service has changed from June,2023 to September 30, 2023, while Unit C4's staged return to service has changed from May 2023 to October 31, 2023.
Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen, Mick de Brenni said Queensland is a leader in supplying energy to the national electricity grid, and will continue to do this.
"I have been advised that Queensland's power system is secure, with sufficient energy above demand," Mr de Brenni said.
"Our energy system is made up of a broad mix of energy generation, not just coal, and it passed with flying colours over peak summer demand.
"Queenslanders want to see more renewables in our system, so we're building 22GW of new clean energy by 2035, firmed by publicly owned pumped hydro.
There is ongoing speculation that CS Energy is considering buying out the remaining stake in the Callide C coal-fired power station, after it's joint venture partner, Genuity Group, went into voluntary administration last week.
Minister de Brenni would not comment on the matter.
A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Public Works said they will continue to support CS Energy to return these units as quickly, and as safely, as possible.
In February this year, CS Energy announced that Andrew Bills would be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, following his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of SA Power Networks.
CS Energy Chairman Jim Soorley said Mr Bills had been with the business for more than four years and was integral in guiding the business through a period of unprecedented industry change.
"Andrew has played a significant role in shaping the business' growth strategy and positioning CS Energy to play a leading role in the energy transformation," Mr Soorley said.
"He leaves with the Board's deepest gratitude and best wishes."
Mr Bills said he was proud to have led CS Energy during a period of transformational growth.
"It has been a privilege to have led CS Energy as we have evolved from a wholesale generator to a diversified energy business," Mr Bills said.
"While the decision to leave CS Energy was a difficult one, I am confident the business is very well placed with highly committed and capable people and a substantial pipeline of new energy investments to lead Queensland's energy transformation."
Mr Soorley said the Board will work closely with Andrew and the management team to ensure a smooth transition, with a final date and transition arrangements for an Acting Chief Executive Officer to be confirmed shortly.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
