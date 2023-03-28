The Mitchell family have 100 silos on their farm but they rarely fill them on their own.
Instead they rent their 13,000 tonnes of on-farm storage to operators across the sector, which has become a valuable diversification tool, particularly in drought years.
Peter and Wayne Mitchell first explored grain storage as alternative source of income in the late 1980s' on their family's 1300 acre property Arcadia near Wellcamp on the outskirts of Toowoomba.
Starting with three silos, the Mitchells have since expanded to 100 silos, which range in size from 70 to 270 tonnes.
The silos are used for all kinds of grains which can be slated for short-term storage, from as little as two days, to long-term storage of up to four years.
The storage business compliments the family's cropping operation, which includes winter crops such as wheat and barley, as well as summer crops like sorghum, mung beans and sun flowers along with a burgeoning carrot program.
As part of last week's Australian Pulse Conference, the Mitchells welcomed stakeholders from across the country onto their property to give them a first-hand look at the operation.
"It started out with just a few silos about 35-odd years ago and we saw a bit of a market for it and went from there," Peter Mitchell told the crowd.
"The business has grown at a pretty steady rate since we started but it has probably sped up a bit more in recent years.
"For example, 18 years ago we had 16 silos, so it has really grown over the years."
As well as harvested grain, the storage operation also accommodates seed storage, incorporating both ends of the production chain.
"We store predominantly pulse crop seeds such as chickpeas and mungbeans, but we also have wheat and barley as well," Mr Mitchell said. "In a way we are quite lucky with our location because Toowoomba has pretty much everything when it comes to agricultural services.
"It makes it quite easy to store seed out here, while it is also easy to take stuff to PB Agrifood for processing and to get new silos in."
"Toowoomba really has a lot going for it when it comes to agriculture."
As for their current season crops, Mr Mitchell said early-sown mungbeans were showing plenty of promise with harvest set to begin in the coming days.
"The mungbeans have been going pretty well, despite a few dry periods here and there," he said.
"When it comes to management between the farm and the silos, we have to make sure the balance between the two is pretty good.
"In a roundabout fashion, that is forcing us to grow lower yielding, higher-value crops, such as mungbeans, to make the silo operation a more viable business.
"It's the same with the carrots, because we have someone else doing the work, it adds a bit more diversity and means there is less grain coming through our own silos."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
