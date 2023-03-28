Queensland Country Life
Home/Rural Life

Locals feature in big CQ races

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published March 28 2023 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Clinton Taylor stable made good on its plans for home defence against visitors in Rockhampton last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.