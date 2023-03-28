Locals feature in big CQ races

THE Clinton Taylor stable made good on its plans for home defence against visitors in Rockhampton last weekend.
Taylor provided the quinella in the $100,000 3&4YO Classic (1300m) with Divine Purpose (Divine Prophet-Fadetta) able to keep stablemate Montana Night (Spill The Beans-Rose Of Montana) at bay to win by a half length. Third home was the John Wiggington-trained Street Glory (Hallowed Crown-Antiquity)
In the $150,000 2YO Plate (1200m) Taylor was in the finish again with I'm Bluey (Dissident-Rasaria Caterina) running third behind the Jamie McConachy-trained Sunnycost (Sebring Sun-Even So) and Track Tale (Whittington-Tracktorque), beaten about five lengths.
The following provincial, regional and country meetings have been approved by Racing Queensland: April 6 Toowoomba and Townsville; April 7 Barcaldine, Boulia, Bowen, Einsaleigh, Emerald, Flinton, Gatton, Gladstone, Nanango and Roma; April 8 Sunshine Coast; April 10 Augathela and Ipswich; April 11 Mackay and April 13 Rockhampton.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
