Lightweight cattle might not be seeing the prices they were 12 months ago, but central Queenslanders are pulling off some high quality weaners and feeling positive as the sale season approaches.
Clermont agents are commenting that some producers will be turning off cattle up to six months earlier, due to an exceptional season with plenty of feed and solid weight gains.
Grazier Errol Brown who runs Charbray cattle on his property outside of Clermont, said he used to fatten his cattle and target the prime sale market, but adjusted his operation to breed and sell weaners, due to a combination of drier seasons, less feed, and a high demand and better prices for lighter store cattle.
Having started with red Brahman cattle before moving into Charbrays, Mr Brown said this was also a decision based on the market suitability and weight gain abilities of the cross-breed.
"We used to sell fat cattle but have been selling them as weaners over the last few years, because when the prices for young cattle are that good, then why not," he said.
"We were feeding a few, had a few years where grain wasn't worth that much and cattle were okay so we kept them on to feed them and you just get the weight gain from the Charolais cross and can finish them much sooner.
"They do well through the yards too, people want those cross bred cattle.
"If you've got a good pen of Charbray weaners, they always sell well."
Mr Brown said he likes to keep the Brahman content in his cattle for traits such as their smooth coat, calving ease, and ability to do well in poorer seasons.
With weaners in great condition leading into the sale season, Mr Brown said it was enjoyable to see the cattle reaping the benefits, as are his sorghum and forage crops.
"We've had plenty of rough seasons, so when we get good times like this, we certainly appreciate it," he said.
"The sorghum definitely hasn't missed out this season. At the moment there's not much else that it needs."
Kennedy Livestock agent Jake Kennedy said the good season was affording producers some flexibility on when they chose to sell their cattle and which markets they were aiming for.
"Cattle are putting on beautiful weights this season," he said.
"Those weaners that we sold last year and the year before, they're in really good condition and looking great now.
"Particularly the crossbred cattle, their weight gain is just massive.
"There's no seasonal pressure to sell. The season is giving people plenty of option with which market they want to target, so people are just going to sell when they're ready, I think."
With around 2000 to 3000 head expected to sell at the special weaner and feeder sale in Clermont at the end of June, Mr Kennedy said he did not think the season would impact the number of weaners coming through the yards this year.
Hoch & Wilkinson livestock agent Jake Passfield echoed Mr Kennedy's sentiments, saying there was a very positive feeling amongst producers in the region.
"This Clermont district, we haven't seen it as good since I don't know when. The ground cover is just amazing," he said.
"Cattle are probably going to be ready for market six months earlier than they normally would be, just given the back-to-back great seasons."
Mr Passfield said this week's sale at Clermont showed solid prices across both the store and fat markets, and with a yarding around 600 head, there was still quality cattle coming through.
"It held up well this morning, the fat job was was on par with what's happening in other selling centres and the same with the store job, and there was a lot of local producer demand there today," he said.
"With the market coming back a bit, people are probably taking advantage of that and buying the better, crossbred cattle to make the most of the hybrid vigour, and probably market access into feedlots and other prime jobs."
