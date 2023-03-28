Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Central Queensland's plentiful season putting producers in good stead

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 29 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clermont producer Errol Brown is enjoying the good season with his Charbray weaners. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Clermont producer Errol Brown is enjoying the good season with his Charbray weaners. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Lightweight cattle might not be seeing the prices they were 12 months ago, but central Queenslanders are pulling off some high quality weaners and feeling positive as the sale season approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.