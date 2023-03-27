There were 151 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market remained firm on last week's sale.
James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1300. Leanne Paulus, Mt Delaney, sold a line of Charbray steers calves for $930. Mark Young and Yvonne Manns, Linville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1045.
Jessica Schneider, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charolais steers for $890. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Limousin cross weaner males for $1100 and vealer heifers for $785. Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Angus cross steers for $860. Malcolm Brown, Elaman Creek, sold Angus steers for $900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.