Charolais weaner steers sell for $1300 at Woodford

Updated March 28 2023 - 9:55am, first published 6:00am
Weaner steers that sold for $1300 at Woodford on Monday.
Weaner steers that sold for $1300 at Woodford on Monday.

There were 151 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The market remained firm on last week's sale.

