Nestled in the Carnarvon Ranges, between the towns of Injune and Rolleston, Wallaroo Outback Retreat is making its mark as a prime holiday destination for Queenslanders this tourist season.
Based on a 72,000 acre cattle property, the retreat is run by graziers Pauline and Justine MacDonnell, and offers a glamping experience about an hour from the iconic Carnarvon Gorge.
With the majority of their guests making the trip out from the south-eastern corner, they said it was a pleasure to see their guests enjoying their time out west and learning about their way of life.
"It's wonderful sharing the retreat with people because everybody who comes has a good time, and people who have made the journey out here are often caught off guard by the beauty of the gorge," Ms MacDonnell said.
"We get a lot of really excited and happy people here who, 90 per cent of the time, are getting away from the city.
"Nothing's off limits here, we talk everything from animal welfare to tree clearing.
"It's a chance to have people come to our environment and for us to share a little bit about what we do."
Ms MacDonnell said school holidays were always their busiest times of the year, and for many of their younger guests, it was their first time experiencing country living.
"We do get a lot of families over the school holidays seeing that's our peak period," she said.
"I hope that some of those kids who come as guests end up as young professionals out here in some capacity, if they've had a positive experience out west.
"When they get their degrees and become nurses, doctors, teachers, or pharmacists, it's not such a scary concept to take a job in Injune, or Emerald, or Rolleston because they can say "we had an awesome holiday out there as kids."
"It's a beautiful part of the country and it needs people to fill jobs, so I'm on a bit of mission to get those young kids to come back eventually, down the track."
While many businesses struggled through the pandemic, those in the domestic tourism industry, particularly in rural areas, thrived without the competition of international holiday options.
Mr MacDonnell said that although those options were returning with the relaxing of restrictions, they were hopeful that people would still consider outback Queensland for their next holiday destination.
"COVID was a good story for us," he said.
"It really forced people to travel domestically and it really pushed the outback too because people were looking to get out of those confined and built up spaces.
"That first year after COVID, our phone just rang off the hook. It went crazy overnight, and kept up that way for three years solid.
"The amount of people who said that they had no idea they could have such an amazing experience without the aeroplane flight, it just blew their expectations out of the water.
"To be honest, it's definitely quietened down now that international travel is back open again, but I do think that the COVID effect lives on for longer because it got people interested in travelling domestically.
"That busy period really put us on the map, and most of it was due to word of mouth.
Along with its popularity, the retreat itself has grown each year and now offers ten luxury tents, five with their own ensuites, and the couple said they liked seeing their vision for the facility coming to fruition, piece by piece.
Ms MacDonnell said this year they hoped to see more locals choosing to holiday at Wallaroo and experience the beauty of their own backyard.
"We feel we've got something really awesome, that's a really good product, and we're wanting to share that with everybody," she said.
"I just think, for anyone within a three hour radius of Wallaroo, this is an awesome weekend getaway, so we'd really love to encourage those people to come out and visit."
Wallaroo will be kicking off their tourist season this coming weekend, opening Saturday the 1st of April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.