Queensland cane and canola growers could fuel the future of Australian air travel after Ampol and ENEOS announced they would be exploring biofuels production in Brisbane.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Palaszczuk government, the companies will assess the feasibility of delivering the project at Ampol's Lytton refinery site.
The plant would have the capacity to generate up to 500 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel a year - putting Queensland at the forefront of a clean jet fuel market in Australia.
Initial work on the project will include looking at potential feedstock sources and how existing refinery infrastructure can be leveraged for use in domestic and export markets.
Ampol would not be drawn on what crops they would be investigating, but overseas producers currently use canola oil, used cooking oil and animal fats.
Sustainable fuel is one of the strongest tools available to airlines to reduce emissions, but it is not currently being produced in Australia at commercial scale.
SAF can be used in existing aircraft engines to cut carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent.
Reacting to the announcement, Canegrowers said the cane industry was ready and willing to tap into the potential market.
"The sugarcane industry is perfectly placed to provide the feedstock that powers the nation's jets," it said.
"[The] advanced biofuels manufacturing plant in Brisbane [is] just an hour from the cane fields of Rocky Point."
Ampol managing director and CEO Matt Halliday said biofuels had an important role to play in energy transition, particularly in hard to abate areas such as aviation, and heavy industrial sectors like mining.
"Lytton has a large and highly skilled workforce, and existing manufacturing infrastructure and capabilities that can be leveraged to deliver these future fuels," Mr Halliday said.
"Lytton is also located next to a key demand centre, and to the Brisbane River, presenting an opportunity to become an energy hub that can serve major parts of the Queensland economy."
ENEOS representative director president Saito Takeshi said Queensland was uniquely positioned "given the availability of high-quality feedstocks from established industries".
The news comes after reports suggest Airbus and Qantas plan to announce the first investment from a $200 million fund to develop a SAF industry in Australia soon.
The companies established the fund last year after Qantas set a target of using 10pc SAF in its fuel mix by 2030.
The industry is also making headway in the US, with seed and chemical company Corteva, oilseed crusher Bunge and energy company Chevron this month announcing a commercial collaboration to introduce proprietary winter canola hybrids that produce plant-based oil with a lower carbon profile for the domestic biodiesel market.
At home, Gladstone is still set to host the first commercial SAF biorefinery, with Oceania Biofuels selecting a site within the Yarwun Industrial Precinct for its $500 million facility last year.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
