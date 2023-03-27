RESEARCH into summer pulse crop options is gaining momentum with Pigeon pea shaping as being a viable option for producers.
Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries are currently trialling crops in southern Queensland at its Hermitage research facility as well as in Emerald.
So far, results have been promising giving producers hope Pigeon pea may become an alternative summer crop option alongside mungbeans, which are currently one of the few viable options.
Stakeholders were given a first-hand look at the trials during last week's Australian Pulse Conference, which visited Hermitage, and they herd from DAF's Bruce Winter who is among the leaders of the research.
"India produces most of the grain, but they are starting to import Pigeon pea grain and those imports are expected to grow, which is where we see the main market for it," Mr Winter said.
"This crop has been grown here before particularly in the 1970s' and 80s', but it failed to take off at the time, mostly due to the varieties of the time being too tall and too late in maturing.
"However, the trials we are conducting are providing us with a lot of confidence that the newer varieties we are trialling are going a long way to overcome those challenges to provide a viable option for growers."
Agronomist Doug Sands echoed those sentiments, saying the trials at DAF's Central Queensland Smart Cropping Centre at Emerald were promising and that growers were keen on another summer pulse option.
"Mung beans are very water dependent, even if they have been planted on a full profile," he said.
"In our conditions, you just need that bit of free water before flowering to get it to perform really well.
"The reports around pigeonpea coming back from India and places like that, was that this is a more drought tolerant species.
"Therefore what we're hoping is that it's a little bit more resilient and whether it gets rain at the right time or not, that it can work just off a full profile of moisture, and do a reasonable job."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
