Geared up Slogan Downs offered walk in, walk out

SLOGAN Downs comprises of 15,604 hectares (38,558 acres) of premium, extremely well developed country located 80km south of Charters Towers.
Offered by the Gear family, the property will be sold on a walk in, walk out basis including about 2000 very good quality EU accredited Santa cattle and plant and equipment.
Slogan Downs has been extensively developed in recent years with the completion of a scrub pulling and seeding program, water and fencing upgrade programs as well as new cattle yards.
The property is described as being well suited to any combination of a fattening, breeding or backgrounding operation.
The long term estimated carrying capacity is between 2800 and 3000 adult cattle equivalents.
The generally flat to gently undulating property has a mix of pulled, open downs and timbered country, traversed by Victoria and Spring creeks.
The heavy carrying country has melon-hole, heavy cracking black soil and scrub soils with a limited area of sandier alluvials.
These stronger areas are either open black soil downs or pulled gidyea and blackwood country. Smaller areas of brigalow and bendee have also been cleared.
A PMAV vegetation map is locked in, enabling the pulling and seeding of most of the property.
The regrowth area has since been treated with Graslan.
The property is divided into nine main, four smaller and seven holding paddocks.
There has been about 100km of new fencing constructed in recent years, including an extensive lane system.
There are four sets of cattle yards including the two main yards with double decker loading ramps.
The exceptionally well watered property has three bores and 16 dams, which are interconnected.
The homestead complex includes the recently renovated main home, donga quarters, machinery sheds, workshop, hay shed, and horse complex.
Pre-auction expectations have Slogan Down in line with Central Queensland values, in the $8000-$12,000 beast area range.
Slogan Downs will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Townsville on May 11.
Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts.
