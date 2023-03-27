From the main street of Longreach to the Brisbane Olympics, via corporate clients in Brisbane and the catwalks of Milan - western Queensland clothing label Red Ridge is ready for the journey to international stardom, according to chairman Andrew Martin.
As well as signing up their first corporate clients in m3architecture, Red Ridge the Label is preparing to open up in the Eagle Street premises recently vacated by RM Williams, just in time for the winter tourist season in outback Queensland.
"The shop at Blackall stays but this one will be for the walk-in traffic - we're just expanding," Cr Martin, also the mayor of the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, said.
It will showcase the three clothing lines so far designed - the debut collection, Diamantina, which highlights the work of Birdsville artists Aulpunda 'Jean' Barr-Crombie and Anpanuwa 'Joyce' Crombie; the follow-up collection, Georgina, named after the region the artists grew up in and featuring traditional Aboriginal bush medicines, wattle and gumby gumby; and Barki, introducing Channel Country artists Ronell Patuwai, Janeece and Beryl Thompson and Deanna Plumb, all from Barcaldine.
Michael Lavery, m3architecture director, said they jumped at the chance to don the fashions that told stories about the artists' connections to place.
"We've been working in the region since 2007-08, with architect Brian Hooper, and we'd been interested for a while in how we could engage more with First Nations people, but were struggling," he said.
"Rob Chandler was involved with Red Ridge and he explained that it was giving First Nations people a chance to make a business on country, which we really liked."
The architectural firm, which has contracted to outfitting all 24 staff with one piece of clothing from the ranges this year, especially likes the synergy between the stories each print tells, and their work.
"Our work revolves around telling a story too, so when we wear the clothes, it gives us a chance to tell clients about both stories," Mr Lavery said. "It's incumbent on us to spread the word as well as wear the clothes."
Cr Martin said the opportunity to headline at Brisbane Fashion Month, made possible by director and leading stylist Laura Churchill, and to strut the catwalk at the Ekka Natural Fibres fashion parade, was what took the label to the next level.
"They launched us pretty nicely; we're just capitalising on that, and our next push will be overseas," he said. "We are selling stuff overseas already, online, so we'll see where we get to - a fashion parade like Milan is well within the realms of possibility."
Cr Martin said Indigenous art, wearable or otherwise, was the fastest growing industry around, growing at about 114 per cent a year.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is one of the high profile people wearing the label, which Ms Churchill said gave artists Joyce and Jean exposure and helped them realise their dream of expressing their work in fashion.
Cr Martin said he wanted to see all volunteers at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics wearing a Red Ridge yellow wattle shirt.
"A fellow can dream - if you think small, you'll be small," he said.
It's a bold statement for a label that started four years ago, but Cr Martin doesn't stop there.
He wants to see as much of the production of the clothing undertaken in western Queensland as possible.
"What I really want to do is get a whole heap of overlockers and machines and seamstress mentors out to the bush," he said. "My shirt wasn't sewn in the bush, this was sewn in Geebung, because we've got so many to sew and not enough sewers in the bush.
"That's where I want the sewers to be."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
