Wheat futures surge

Global wheat futures bounce from 20-month lows

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
April 1 2023 - 11:00am
United States and French wheat futures rallied sharply late last week amid unconfirmed reports Russia may look to slow wheat exports in response to falling prices.

