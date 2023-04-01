Wheat futures surge

United States and French wheat futures rallied sharply late last week amid unconfirmed reports Russia may look to slow wheat exports in response to falling prices.
Major global wheat price benchmarks have plunged in the past five weeks, falling by close to 20 per cent. The washout in global markets has brought world wheat prices back to levels not seen since mid-2021, well before start of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Markets surged higher on Friday after a Russian business newspaper said Moscow wanted to slow exports to ensure farmers were paid high enough prices to cover production costs. Unnamed officials quickly denied that Moscow wanted to halt grain exports but went on to say the government was concerned about prices falling below the current levels.
The reports are seen as a thinly veiled warning to exporters not to sell wheat into overseas markets at prices below the current US$275-280 FOB Black Sea levels. Others reportedly said exporters may face problems obtaining phytosanitary certificates from the government for export sales below the current prices.
Russian wheat prices are still well above the average prices seen before Moscow imposed an export tax on grain exports in early 2021 with the market now factoring the tax into values. In the three years before the export tax was implemented, Russia's wheat prices averaged about $220 FOB.
The latest wheat export taxes published by Russia's agriculture ministry for the period for March 29 to April 4 is about US$70 a tonne.
Australian grain prices have fallen in recent weeks with the decline in global markets, but news of a possible floor in Russian values is likely to temper further declines. Perceptions that Moscow may intervene in its grain exports is likely to offer support for global wheat prices, including Australia.
Wheat bids into upcountry storage facilities in Queensland and New South Wales tumbled $15-20/t last week as global markets sank. Farmers are generally well sold on wheat held in bulk handler storages, although some growers are still holding some supplies on farm.
Widespread rain across NSW and southern Queensland also weighed on domestic grain markets last week, easing El Nino related dry weather concerns. Falls were patchy but most of the Darling Downs recorded 10 to 30 millimetres for the week with heavier falls in NSW.
