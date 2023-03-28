PRODUCERS from across the country gathered in Dalby last week to hear the latest developments and challenges facing the protein sector from a variety of industry leaders.
A sold out crowd gathered at the Dalby Events Centre last Wednesday for the Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise to hear from a star-studded panel of industry experts focusing on topics such as sustainability, animal welfare and biosecurity.
Among the highlights of last Wednesday's biosecurity discussion was the specifics of what would happen across Australia in the event of a breakout of diseases such as foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
Read Also:
On the sustainability front, the crowd heard from international experts Teresa Garcia-Moore and Amy Scoville-Weaver of the The Sustainability Consortium, who discussed the fact seven of 10 Australian consumers opted to go for producers with an aim to sustainability.
The annual conference concluded with a tour of Mort and Co's Grassdale Feedlot.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.