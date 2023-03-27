The onset of cooler weather has arrived but it hasn't stopped southern campdrafts from firing.
Five campdraft events were held across the weekend including the Eidsvold Golden Bell, Hannaford/ The Gums, Yarraman Wild Horse, the Fernvale Golden Stirrup and Cambooya.
The three day Hannaford/The Gums Campdraft was well supported by local competitors including Marnie Clarke who claimed a double taking out the Teys Australia Juvenile riding Mojo with 90 points and the Redline Electrical & Gene Davis Loader Hire Maiden for maiden campdraft with 161 points riding Tia Maria.
The WFI / Michael Ball Open was won by Chinchilla campdraft Greg Lithgow riding Royalle Inxs with a total score of 177 points, one point ahead of Emmily Gollan (Sophisticated Sally).
Ned Hay was victorious in the RDO Equipment / Kate Lawton Memorial Maiden A campdraft when he combined with his horse, Travel Agent and Penny Macintosh riding Yinbarun Cinderella claimed Hayes & Co Maiden B after a run off with Samuel Phelps (Gecko).
The WAP Grazing Novice A was won by Roma drafter Brendan Fitzgerald Rosies Tapt with 178 points, just one point ahead of Marie Sutton (Rollie) and the Tara Rural Supplies / Condamine Seeds & Tyres Novice B was won by Lane Maller riding Rendition ahead of Meagan Macintosh who secured second and third place.
Xanthie Loader held a convincing lead to win the Suncorp Junior Campdraft with 86 points riding Certain Doubt. The Property Solutions Mini was a closely contested competition with Hattie Gollan taking home the blue ribbon with 73 points, one point clear of Dustin Johnstone (Buddy).
Judges for the Hannaford / The Gums included Craig Davison, Gus McCormack, Paul Christiansen, Meagan Macintosh, Nick Stark and Penny Macintosh, while cattle were kindly donated by local families including the Dales, Trebbin, Hubbard, Wells, Boland, Grimes, Taylor, Gleeson, Clarke and Hay families.
Campdraft events this weekend include Adavale, Beaudesert Show Campdraft, Dawes Hall, Kragra, Mitchell, Pittsworth, Springsure and Surat.
