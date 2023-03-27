RECENT pulse crop trials have found that using a windrow system to harvest mungbeans is a successful alternative to spraying.
Conducted by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the trial conducted across the Western Downs and northern NSW found the technique led to high quality yields all while cutting down on the use of spray applications.
The motivation for the trials was to seek alternative methods to cut down on the use of glyphosate to ensure Australian-grown crops remained competitive in foreign markets.
"Overseas markets have become increasingly sensitive to glyphosate over the past several years and so we have been trying to find ways to ensure there are low maximum residue limits (MRLs) in mungbeans," DAF Goondiwindi research agronomist Cameron Silburn said.
"The Australian standard is 10mg per gram of glyphosate, while some export markets are down around 2mg, so there is a bit of a disparity between our market and the overseas market.
"There isn't too much wiggle room with 2mg. If you get it wrong by a week or so, it can have a huge impact on your MRLs.
"Since we are selling so much into overseas markets, we need to make sure we complying as best as we can."
Conducted on properties across the Dalby and Brigalow regions, the trials found the windrow option was viable and offered a faster dry-down period than glyphosate, which has been the more traditional method.
"For these reasons, we are advocating for windrowing and while it might not be a viable option for everyone, it is certainly something that can work for some growers," Mr Silburn said.
"In the second year of the project, we expanded out to a commercial scale and did 15 commercial trials last year across the Dalby-Brigalow area, as well as one crop in northern NSW.
"Those trials consisted of 15 commercial growers using commercial equipment and the results certainly showed that windrowing was a viable option to use instead of conventional spraying."
Presenting his findings during a field day at DAF's Hermitage Research Facility near Warwick as part of last week's Australian Pulse Conference, Mr Silburn explained that windrowing crops led to a shorter dry-down time when compared to more conventional methods.
"Depending on when you windrow - so in the higher temperature months of January and February - the windrow can be out there for three or four days before you need to pick it up and harvest it," he said.
"In comparison, the withholding period for glyphosate with mungbeans is at least seven days and generally by the time you can dry down, it's about 14 days.
"By using a windrow, the mungbeans have less time sitting in the paddock, less time weathering and were generally better quality."
During the presentation, Mr Silburn was asked if any of the growers had experienced losses during the trials, to which he said there were very few losses reported.
"We actually found you had less losses from windrowing because when you windrow, you are doing it while the pod is still a little bit tacky and because you don't have the restrictions around 90 per cent maturity like you do with glyphosate," he said.
"You can go that little bit earlier to ensure the pod is not quite as dry and when you swath, it wraps up beautifully into a windrow that you can pick up a few days later.
"My first thought was that the process would split the pod because of the force and everything but it doesn't seem to do that."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
