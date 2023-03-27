Queensland Country Life
Home/News

DAF research finds windrowing mungbeans an option to cut down glyphosate use

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAF Goondiwindi research agronomist Cameron Silburn discusses the trial results during last week's Australian Pulse Conference. Picture: Billy Jupp

RECENT pulse crop trials have found that using a windrow system to harvest mungbeans is a successful alternative to spraying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.