Light weight yearling steers under 200kg make 528c/kg at Toowoomba

March 28 2023 - 10:00am
Demand for better bred young cattle at Toowoomba
Demand for better bred young cattle at Toowoomba

There was a big reduction in supply to 120 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale and included in the yarding were 20 head of light weight young cattle sold open auction.

