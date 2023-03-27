Demand for better bred young cattle at Toowoomba

There was a big reduction in supply to 120 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale and included in the yarding were 20 head of light weight young cattle sold open auction.
A fair panel of buyers covering most classes was present and active.
The better bred young cattle to restockers and feed experienced strong demand however poor quality lines received limited support.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg made to 528c/kg. Yearling steers returning to the paddock under 280kg made to 408c to average 386c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market average from 342c to 374c and made to 380c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed average 324c and made 332c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg to restockers made to 400c to average 382c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg to processors averaged 257c and restockers lines made to 288c to average 259c/kg. Heavy grown heifers to processors made to 242c/kg to return $1707/head.
The best of the cows made to 252c/kg. Heavy weight bulls sold to 220c/kg.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.