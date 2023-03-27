Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding of restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
All descriptions were slightly off the boil in line with current market trends, with strong interest in select lines.
Grant and Joanne Kelly, Illinbah, sold Santa steers 20 months for $1500. Angus cross steers 18 months account John and Amanda Thomas, Laravale, sold for $1370. Euro cross steers 15 months account Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold for $1320.
Charbray steers 15 months account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold for $1350. Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Martin and Angela Watkinson, Dugandan, sold for $1190. Brahman cross weaner steers account Early Storms Pastoral, Illinbah, sold for $800.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account John and Karen Healey, Biddaddaba, sold for $760. Hereford Brahman cross steers account Kooroomba Hay, Mt Alford, sold for $730. Droughtmaster heifers 18 months account Bernice Foster, Mundoolun, sold for $1380. Santa heifers 12 months account Palisco Pty Ltd, Karalee, sold for $880.
Kooroomba Hay sold Hereford Brahman cross weaner heifers for $800. Anthony and Gaye Gittins, Riverbend, sold Limousin weaner heifers for $740. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account John and Karen Healey sold for $750. Speckle Park cross cows and calves account Cunningham Pastoral Co, Dugandan, sold for $1900.
The next Beaudesert sale is the annual Euro show and sale, on Saturday April 1 with a presentation of awards at 9.30am followed by the sale at 10am.
