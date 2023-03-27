Queensland Country Life
Cattle Markets

Santa steers 20 months sell to $1500 at Beaudesert

March 27 2023 - 5:00pm
John and Amanda Thomas, Laravale, sold feeder steers topping at $1370.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding of restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

