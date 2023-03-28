Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Mungbean trial finds the legume not likely to make nitrogen contribution

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAF agronomist Doug Sands in the mung bean trial crop at Emerald. Picture: Clare Adcock
DAF agronomist Doug Sands in the mung bean trial crop at Emerald. Picture: Clare Adcock

With the price of fertilisers skyrocketing over recent seasons, grain growers are searching for other ways to improve their nitrogen levels, including the planting of legume crops, but the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has found the need for additional fertilisers cannot be effectively replaced by adding mung beans to the rotation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.