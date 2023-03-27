Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bundaberg auctioneer finds clearance sales fetching 'exceptional' prices and big crowds

BM
By Brad Marsellos
March 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Beer from Bundaberg Auctions Australia Wide has seen an increase in clearance sale crowds over the last five years. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Emotions were high at a North Burnett cattle property as a collection of farm equipment and a lifetime's worth of memories was sold under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.