Emotions were high at a North Burnett cattle property as a collection of farm equipment and a lifetime's worth of memories was sold under the hammer.
Cattle grazing couple Bill and Tina Wilson saw their front paddock transformed into a car park as hundreds of people descended looking for collectables, farming machinery and bargains.
Mr Wilson's family has a long history on the property near Dallarnil but felt the time was right to downsize and retire to a nearby coastal region, and he decided a clearance sale would be the simplest way to clear out the sheds after the farm sold.
"It's hard to say goodbye," Mr Wilson said.
"My grandfather came here in 1901 and I was born in the original home place just over the other side and we bought this block 50 years ago and all our kids were raised here.
"I had that much gear to get rid of I just thought I would do a clearance sale, it's all over in one day."
The couple engaged the services of Matt Beer from family owned and operated, Bundaberg Auctions Australia Wide.
Mr Beer has been working in the industry for more than 20 years and while based in Bundaberg delivers auctions nationally.
Big crowds at the farm auctions are becoming a regular occurrence according to Mr Beer who handed out more than 300 bidder cards to an estimated 700 attendees at the Wilson family clearance sale.
"We had more people here than you would have at the Biggenden Show, the crowds have been big," he said.
"The competition has been very solid and good gear is making exceptional money at the moment.
"And the big crowds we get are good for the communities as well, like we had the local school here doing the canteen and they would have made $2500."
Mr Beer said clearance sales were an easy way for those leaving the land or family members putting affairs in order after a bereavement to sell a variety of items at a single event.
But he said the larger crowds made it difficult for those hoping to swoop in for rock bottom bargains.
"People are selling their whole life, they sell and move on," he said.
"So you have some that are coming looking for a bargain but they aren't getting it at the moment.
"But auctions come in waves, some things are cheap and some prices are high and I tell the vendor as long as we get more highs than lows we are alright."
Attracting buyers from hundreds of kilometres and interstate Mr Beer said the Wilson family auction is a good example of how the industry had changed over the last five years, with nearly all the cattle pens, trucks, farm equipment and smaller items selling.
"I had 400 lots listed and sold 390, and the lots that didn't sell shouldn't have had stickers on them," he said.
"We sold a little anvil for $3500, we sold small collectables like camp ovens and cow bells through to $150,000 dozers.
"I suppose with cattle prices the way they are, everyone is making a quid and looking for things and although there is a bit of talk about coming gloom, people have made money and have it in their pocket."
With no sign of sales slowing down anytime soon, Mr Beer said he was getting "busier and busier" but he loved helping people move on and also enjoyed travelling and meeting new faces.
"You meet some cracking people," he said.
"One of the things I enjoy about doing this is I love the people, for every one lunatic, you meet 500 good people."
Mr Wilson said Mr Beers' did a magnificent job and made the whole process very simple and said they were off to have a beer to celebrate.
Property owners Bill and Tina Wilson plan to hook up the caravan and travel once they have settled into their coastal home.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
