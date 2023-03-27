Queensland Country Life
Steers weighing 280-330kg average $1268/head on AuctionsPlus

March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Light steers the strongest categories on AuctionsPlus

CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus were level last week at 13,712 head. Value over reserve bounced back to $80, partly due to an increase in the number of pregnancy tested in-calf heifers selling, while clearance rate fell sharply to 39 per cent.

