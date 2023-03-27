Light steers the strongest categories on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus were level last week at 13,712 head. Value over reserve bounced back to $80, partly due to an increase in the number of pregnancy tested in-calf heifers selling, while clearance rate fell sharply to 39 per cent.
Week-on-week price changes were mixed for most categories, while heavier steers and heifers as well as PTIC heifers continued to slide.
Decent rainfall across NSW last week and Queensland the previous week was not enough to inspire a rebound in demand.
Light steers were the strongest categories, giving some indication that producers are looking for low risk and high weight gain potential.
Listings of steers weighing 280-330kg increased to 1837 head and averaged $1268/head - down $28 from the previous week for a 42pc clearance rate.
From Chinchilla, a line of 44 Angus steers aged 12-16 months and weighing 294kg lwt returned $1240/head, or 422c/kg lwt.
Listings of heifers 330-400kg lifted to 1284 head. The 57pc increase in listings pushed prices lower, averaging $1212/head - down $155 for a 47pc clearance rate.
From Woodhouse, Victoria, a line of 41 Hereford heifers aged 14-16 months old and weighing 364kg lwt returned $1120/head, or 308c/kg lwt.
Breeding lines experienced picky buying behaviour, leading to low clearance rates. PTIC heifer listings increased to 2193 head and averaged $1886/head - down $219 for an 18pc clearance rate.
From Gundagai, NSW, a line of 43 Angus heifers PTIC to Angus bulls, aged 18-19 months and weighing 444kg lwt returned $2030/head, $180 over the reserve price.
PTIC cow listings dropped 24pc to 1233 head and averaged $1817/head - up $125 for a 60pc clearance rate.
From Bollon, three even lines of 50 Brahman PTIC cows aged six to seven years old and weighing 514kg lwt returned $1250/head.
Sheep and lamb listings were consistent week-on-week, with 88,716 head. Overall clearance rate was up 15 percentage points, while value over reserve was flat and average prices were generally mixed.
This suggests vendors may have adjusted their expectations in response to the end of three consecutive La Ninas and the 'watch' status for an El Nino and set reserves lower to meet the market.
Prices across most sheep categories averaged lower, with scanned in-lamb categories losing all the previous week's gains.
Crossbred lambs registered a decreased listings of 16,068 head and averaged $106/head, down slightly from the previous week for a 59pc clearance rate.
From Dalgety, NSW, a line of 500 Sep/Oct '22 drop Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 35kg lwt returned $115/head, $20 over the reserve price.
Merino wether lamb listings dropped to 6727 head and averaged $78/head, up $7 for a 76pc clearance rate.
From Dirranbandi, a line of 450 Sep/Oct '22 drop Merino woolgrower wether lambs weighing 30kg lwt returned $75/head lwt, or 247c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered 13,614 head and averaged $114/head, down $47for a 66pc clearance rate.
From Winchelsea, Victoria, a line of 370 rising seven-year-old Poll Merino SIL ewes weighing 51kg lwt returned $90/head.
SIL first-cross ewes registered 3852 head and averaged $172/head, down $40 for a 74pc clearance rate - up from 54pc at the immediate close of auctions.
From Eubalong, NSW, a line of 136 two to three-year-old Border Leicester/Merino SIL ewes weighing 81kg lwt returned $210/head.
