Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Top quality Casino weaners in demand

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:33pm, first published March 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cousins Izzy Flynn, Tatham, and James Fuhrmann, Samford, with some of the quality heifers offered by the Fuhrmann family.
Cousins Izzy Flynn, Tatham, and James Fuhrmann, Samford, with some of the quality heifers offered by the Fuhrmann family.

NORTHERN buyers proved the strength at George and Fuhrmann's annual weaner sales at Casino, with the bulk of an outstanding quality run of cattle heading over the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.