Famers2Founders Harvest program for the Four Daughters beef producers to harness their product

March 28 2023 - 9:00am
Molly, Bonnie, Jemima, and Matilda Penfold, Four Daughters Beef, Meandarra. Picture supplied.
Karen and Dan Penfold, along with their daughters Molly, Bonnie, Jemima and Matilda, who are the faces of their beef business Four Daughters paddock to plate business, are participating in the a three-month business accelerator program to help them scale and develop their business.

