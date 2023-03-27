Karen and Dan Penfold, along with their daughters Molly, Bonnie, Jemima and Matilda, who are the faces of their beef business Four Daughters paddock to plate business, are participating in the a three-month business accelerator program to help them scale and develop their business.
The family properties include Old Bombine and Mamaree near Meandarra, Woodlawn near Talwood and Bellevue at Yaraka.
The Tropical North Queensland Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (TNQ Drought Hub) have sponsored the cost of the Famers2Founders Harvest program for the Four Daughters cattle producers.
The program is designed to equip businesses like Four Daughters, who have high-potential value-added food components, to scale into national and international markets and harness their growth potential.
Originally a wholesale beef producer of a branded 150 Day Grain Fed Black Angus, the COVID pandemic prompted the Penfold family to pivot to a direct-to-customer platform as well as introduce the Four Daughters branded premium Australian Angus beef burger as a value-add product that could be saleable and marketed both domestically and internationally.
'The Four Daughters 150 Day Grain Fed Premium Black Angus' is the signature, paddock to plate beef that can be traced back to the family properties which include Old Bombine and Mamaree near Meandarra, Woodlawn near Talwood and Bellevue at Yaraka.
Family spokesperson, Karen Penfold, said that the Harvest program will help them focus their business and grow their profitability in the value-add space.
"When you are farmers and 'have a go' at a branded value-add product, you are stepping into a new area separate to agriculture," Karen said.
"We are entrenched daily in all areas of the operational side of growing beef, and we really needed some outside eyes and expertise to look over what we have done to date and coach us in how to progress the business."
Nicole Lucas, program lead for the Agricultural Innovation Program at TNQ Drought Hub, said that the Four Daughters business was a strong example of producers looking at innovative ways to diversify their income streams and secure the longevity of their business.
"The Penfold family has shown why businesses need to be agile and look at how they can get the most out of their operations," she said.
"While the pandemic caused widespread disruption to the industry by halting export operations, particularly to China, the Penfolds saw that as an opportunity to diversify and grow their business in a different direction.
"Part of our goal at the TNQ Drought Hub is to support producers in our region to look for ways to build the capacity of their businesses and secure their long and short-term futures.
"We are excited to be following the Four Daughters team on their journey through the Harvest program and supporting them as they look to consolidate their ideas and grow as a business."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.