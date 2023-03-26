Following the huge success of the hit series, Muster Dogs, central Queensland grazier and champion working dog trainer, Frank Finger has seen a rise in people wanting to learn how to train their working dogs.
Mr Finger took part in the ABC series, alongside his bestowed Kelpie pup, Annie.
After the show launched in Janaury 2022, interest not only grew in the Kelpie breed, but also in people wanting to learn how to teach their own working dogs.
"It's certainly the success of the Muster Dogs series that has brought that big interest around," Mr Finger said.
"We've been hosting one or two schools a year since 1996 and we have never ever had any trouble filling that, but the Muster Dogs series has lit a bit of desire in people in wanting to train their dogs."
Since being named the show's champion working dog handler, Mr Finger has been inundated with people from across Australia, wanting to learn how to train their working dogs.
In late February 2022, Mr Finger and his son Scott established Hillview Training on their cattle property outside of Clermont, where they teach people how to turn pups into mustering dogs, educate weaners and stock handling skills.
To date, Hillview Training has put on 15 schools, with each school attracting about 22 participants each time, for a total attendance number of 330 people.
Mr Finger said it's been hard to keep up with the demand.
"We've had someone from every state and territory except the Capital Territory, we haven't had a politician yet," he said.
"We had a lady come up from as far south as Tasmania, we also had a lady fly over from Perth, we've had a couple from Northern Territory, including a vet who came down from the Northern Territory to do the school."
Mr Finger said the youngest attendee of the school has been a eight-year-old boy, who has attended 110 schools so far, and the oldest was an 84-year-old man who drove all the way up from down Gympie.
The schools are held over weekends and usually are done over two days.
On the first day, people are taught pup starting and basic working dog skills, while on the second day, they're taught weaner education, stock handling, and advanced working dog skills.
Mr Finger said they've designed a course which shows you how to bring out the instinct in a pup.
"I call it 'Training like Annie', we show them exactly how I trained Annie and she was a full working pup at nine week's old, which is far earlier than I normally do, but because we were doing it for Muster Dogs, we sped things up a bit so that's what we're teaching people," he said.
"If they come with older dogs, we can help them train them as well.
"On the first day, we start in a round yard with four goats and as I say, that can be down to a little pup of nine-months-old and we just show them how to introduce them to livestock.
"While on the second day, we venture outside the yard with cattle, where we teach them stock handling skills, both inside and outside the yard."
Hillview Training welcomes working dogs from all ages, but Mr Finger said most people are timing it to come when their pups are probably three months old.
"It doesn't matter if they've only got old dogs, we encourage people to bring every dog they've got, don't just come with a pup, bring all your dogs and we can have a look at them all," he said.
"All might have different problems or some of them might haven't got problems at all."
Mr Finger hosting larger schools were effective for both trainer and the dog.
"There's people, pups and dogs of all ages, so that's why big schools are good," he said.
"They get to see more dogs and more problems and how we go about fixing those problems.
"We also have a vet that comes to every school that does a talk on a range of animal problems, like mainly dogs, but she also talks about foot and mouth disease and LSD, so that's very popular."
Mr Finger said the health of a working dog was paramount to any successful operation.
"It's the internal and external parasites that we can't neglect in working dogs," he said.
"They need to be in top order, just ticking over, nice and healthy, because they're too valuable, and there's too much training that goes into them to not look after them.
"We're teaching people to care for dogs, like our school is advertised that we care for people, livestock and dogs and I think that's important. "
Mr Finger believes you don't have to be a great trainer to train a pup, you just need knowledge.
"I believe that 30 per cent of a good working dog is good genetics and the other 70pc is just needing knowledge," he said.
"You can have all the knowledge in the world and think you're the best trainer but a dog doesn't care what you know, until it knows you care and then you can teach it.
"I think of it as a jig-zaw puzzle, if you went out and bought a 365 piece jigsaw and you put one piece in the right place every day, at the end of the year, you would have a picture worth looking at.
"That's why it's important to bond with your working dogs and to do little snippets of training every day, if you can."
Following the successful launch of the Muster Dogs mini-series in 2022, the ABC have confirmed a second season of the documentary is in the pipeline.
The four-part series follows five Aussie graziers as they train five pedigree pups from the same litter to become champion muster dogs.
The series explores the benefit of using this unique Australian pedigree to muster stock after years of reliance on machines.
In series one, the iconic Kelpie breed was front and centre, with season two participants set to train Border Collie pups.
However, eager viewers will have to wait some time for the popular series to return, with a spokesperson for Ambience Entertainment, the production company behind Muster Dogs, confirming series two would likely broadcast at the start of 2024.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.