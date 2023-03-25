Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Silverdale Brahman female sale photos

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
March 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Humid conditions didn't stop the crowd from rolling up to the Silverdale Brahman female sale at the Silverdale selling complex on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.