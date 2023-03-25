Humid conditions didn't stop the crowd from rolling up to the Silverdale Brahman female sale at the Silverdale selling complex on Saturday.
Jointly held by Elders and Hayes & Co, bids were made by producers as far as Charters Towers in the north to Quirindi, NSW, in the south.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
