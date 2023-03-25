Silverdale Brahman female sale tops at $14,000

Females sold to a top of $14,000 to average $5635 at the Silverdale Brahman female sale at the Silverdale selling complex on Saturday.
Jointly held by Elders and Hayes & Co, 72 of the 78 females offered by the 11 studs sold to buyers from Charters Towers in the north to Quirindi, NSW, in the south.
In a breakdown, 19 cows and calves from 20 topped at $14,000 to average $7000, 18 cows topped at $10,500 to average $5222, and 35 from 40 heifers topped at $7000 to average $4685.
Included in the sale was the Firefly Brahman dispersal (females and bulls), with three from eight bulls selling to $6500 to average $3833.
The top priced female was Firefly Aspen by Caiwarra Triumphant. Offered by Bernie and Bronwyn Schneider, Firefly Brahman stud, Tipperary, NSW, the 76 month old had a heifer calf by Mogul Kramback at foot. The polled/scurred red sold to GB & HJ Smith, Castle Mountain, Quirindi, NSW.
Three heifers sold to an equal top of $7000.
The first was Halgenaes Hannah, selling to Wendy Cole, Kenrol Brahman stud, Gracemere. Offered by Peter Tuxworth, Halgenaes Red Brahman stud, Oxley, the 13 month old red was by Halgenaes Croc.
The second was Burradoo Vero, a 15 month old light red heifer, offered by Denis and Shirley Bourke, Burradoo Brahmans. The unjoined polled/scurred heifer went to A&M Logon.
The third heifer sale topper was EJP Miss Piper, a 28 month old grey heifer, offered by Jack and Linda Gaiter, EJP Brahmans, Millmerran. The horned heifer went to Keith and Emma Hollis, Clairvale Brahmans, Euroka, NSW.
Volume buyer was Michael Lyons, Lyons Family Grazing, Charters Towers, who took home 17 females, including 12 cows and calves, three cows and two heifers.
Included in this was the $9000 64 month old red Firefly Brie, which had a heifer calf at foot by Mogul Kramback.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
