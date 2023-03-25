When a stud dispersal presents a "rare offering" of genetics that can improve your herd, you don't miss it at any cost - even if the sale is 1300km away and the transport bill will be phenomenal.
That's Michael Lyons' theory, and it's one the Charters Towers grazier stuck by on Saturday when he remotely bought almost 40pc of the females offered in a Scenic Rim sale.
Solely focused on the Firefly Brahman stud dispersal portion of the Silverdale Brahman female sale, Michael and Michelle Lyons, who own and manage Wambiana Station, took home 17 females of the 42 offered, including 12 cows and calves, three cows and two heifers.
Included in this was the $9000 64 month old red Firefly Brie, which had a heifer calf at foot by Mogul Kramback.
The Lyons' have 4500 head across their operation, which focuses on breeding and selling Brahman bulls for fertility and polledness, as well as growing out steers.
Running mostly grey Brahmans, they saw it as an opportunity to put together a nucleus of red Brahmans that were polled and had good EBVs for fertility and growth.
"We thought it was a pretty rare offering," Mr Lyons said.
"To have that combination of traits - registered, polled, red, with the good data, and in calf to bulls with good data - was just too good an opportunity to not participate."
First time buyers of Firefly cattle, Mr Lyons said the breadth of data sealed the deal.
"We were just impressed by the information that was available on the cows and the calves and the sire that he'd been using as well, so we knew that the pregnancies will have good data as well. There's a higher proportion of polled cows, calves, and then we're expecting a high proportion of the pregnancies to be polled."
Bernie and Bronwyn Schneider's Firefly Brahman dispersal saw eight bulls selling to $6500 to average $1187, 20 cows and calves topping at $14,000 to average $6547, 17 joined females selling to $10,500 to average $5500 and four unjoined females selling to $7000 to average $7004.
Topping the total sale was $14,000 Firefly Aspen by Caiwarra Triumphant.
The 76 month old polled/scurred red had a heifer calf by Mogul Kramback at foot and sold to GB & HJ Smith, Castle Mountain, Quirindi, NSW.
Fifth generation off the same property, the Schneiders conducted the dispersal to focus on their commercial operation.
"[It means] we're not putting in as much time and expense into our stud cattle. We're going into more commercial lines now," Mr Schneider said.
He said buyers were investing in years of genetics.
"The people that have bought them have used all my knowledge and experience and the knowledge and experience from all the people like Eddie Streeter and the Sorleys, who I've bought cattle off over the years," Mr Schneider said.
"People have spring boarded off what I've learned and did, and they've got what I've got now, so I'm pretty happy."
Jointly held by Elders and Hayes & Co, 71 of the 76 females offered by the 11 studs sold to average $5151.
Firefly was the only vendor to offer cows and calves and bulls.
Of the 32 unjoined females, 27 sold to $7000 to average $3921, while 24 from 24 joined females sold to $10,500 to average $5354. One embryo package was passed in.
Three heifers topped at $7000. The top grey heifer was EJP Miss Piper, a 28 month old, offered by Jack and Linda Gaiter, EJP Brahmans, Millmerran. The horned heifer went to Keith and Emma Hollis, Clairvale Brahmans, Euroka, NSW.
Rod and Lyn Sperling, Rodlyn Brahmans, Bell, sold six heifers to average $3916, while Russell and Debbie Trace, Dungullen Brahmans, Brooklands, sold six heifers to average $4333.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.