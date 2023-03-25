The heat didn't stop a huge crowd from enjoying a few beverages at the 2023 Roma Picnic Races on Saturday.
Patrons weren't mad about the storm looming, particularly locals who had been looking for rain, giving them even more reason to celebrate.
Fashions on the field was yet again a major highlight, with many keen to strut their stuff on the runway and show off their bright racing attire.
As the sun set and the weather finally cooled off, racegoers traded trackside for the dance floor, and partied well into the night.
