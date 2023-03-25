Although a niche breed, Texas Longhorns have once again proven popular for both repeat and new buyers at the 2023 The Trails West Texas Longhorn Sale in Roma on Saturday.
Buyers had the chance to snap up some quality longhorn genetics from three studs; D7 Spur Texas Longhorns, Horseshoe B Longhorns, and Brigalow Texas Longhorns.
Of the 36 head offered, 32 sold for clearance of 89 per cent and an overall sale average of $4711.
Three bulls sold for an average price of $4166, eight steers averaged $4875 and 25 females averaged $5350.
The two semen packages sold for $3000 and $2000 respectively to an online buyer.
Top price honours went to lot 16, HBL Jane Dee, offered by Michael and Lynda Bethel of Horseshoe B Longhorns, Charters Towers, and was purchased by Gordon and Desley Davidson of D7 Spur Texas Longhorns, Tambo, for $18,000.
Cattle went to buyers as far as Goulburn and Inverell, NSW and Katherine NT, as well as Wandoan, Augathella, Winton, and Gladstone.
A full report will run in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Also read: Having a ball at the Roma Picnic Races
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.