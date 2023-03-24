Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces at the Roma Picnic Races Ball 2023

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 24 2023 - 11:35pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Being trackside at Roma's Picnic Races is only half the fun of the big weekend, as the attendees at Friday night's ball know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.