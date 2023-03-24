Being trackside at Roma's Picnic Races is only half the fun of the big weekend, as the attendees at Friday night's ball know.
Cooled down by a shower of rain an hour before the gates opened, a big crowd was ready to party, with sparkles and glitter aplenty at the black tie ball.
Wining and dining was on the menu, as was a sneaky look at the TV near the bar for the latest score in the NRL Battle of Brisbane game, prior to Saturday's big afternoon trackside.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
