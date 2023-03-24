Rats and rain knock crops, but there's hope in dry skies

Battling rats and heavy rain was not an ideal start to the year for central Queensland sorghum grower Gary Gersbach.
"Some of it got a bit waterlogged with that rain in the fronts of the contour banks and then we had a few rats that chewed patches out," Mr Gersbach said.
"One paddock looks a bit hairy, but in general it's not too bad. It's an expensive operation to replant and it didn't really warrant a replant."
Farming at Capella, Mr Gersbach and his son Tim planted 2000ha of sorghum into wheat straw.
An extremely wet start to the year became a nuisance for them and other CQ farmers, with towns like Clermont, Capella, Duaringa, Emerald and Rolleston receiving about double their January averages, copping 240mm, 210mm, 160mm, 170mm and 120mm respectively.
This interrupted planting and knocked some yield potential off established crops.
However, to the south east, towns like Theodore and Moura were well below their January averages at 20mm and 66mm.
Now, with a forecast for below average rainfall through March, April and May, crops are expected to mature favourably, supporting good grain and lint quality.
With a lighter sprinkle of 50-60mm a couple of weeks ago, most of the Gersbachs' crop now looks "pretty good".
It was a similar story in the Moura area, with rainy and overcast days affecting Greg Hutchinson's cotton.
"The wet weather we had in January knocked the crop around a fair bit. We potentially lost four or five bales per hectare in that rainy, cloudy weather," Mr Hutchinson said.
That caused the majority of growers to 'grow-on' "a fair bit" of their crop, he said.
Grown-on cotton is a practice employed by growers who are managing the crop for higher yield by extending the period of time the crop is in the ground.
Mr Hutchinson farms as part of a family operation with parents David and Verlie and brothers Brian and Christopher over four properties near Moura, with flood irrigation developed as well as dryland country.
More recently, "patchy" March rain has been less detrimental, with about 50mm falling at the property he lives on (Macander), and 100mm at the property 20km downstream (Bindaree).
"It was good on some younger cotton that we had planted in December [because] it gave it a bit of a drink, but a couple of cloudy days caused it to shed a few bolls," he said.
He said a small amount of early cotton had been harvested in the region this month, including 200ha of their 2000ha crop, but the bulk of it would start coming off at the end of next month.
"What we're harvesting at the moment is 10-11 bales/ha. We haven't had any ginned yet to know exactly what it's doing, but it's roughly there, which is an average crop for us here. It's not a standout one, but it's not a poor crop either," he said.
"Some growers are just giving a final irrigation for their crops now, so in two weeks time we'll probably see a fair bit more defoliation happening and there's going to be a lot of cotton coming off around the area come late April, early May.
"The later stuff that we're growing-on has set more bolls at the top of the plant in some areas than on the bottom of the plant (compared to the first crop), so we're hoping that it's going to go close to doubling its yield potential by growing it on."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
