Millions of dollars might have been spent on levee banks to flood-proof the communities of Charleville and Roma, but it appears that's not sufficient for some insurance companies, who are using flood risk as a reason for a heavy hike in insurance premiums in those towns.
Speaking at a South West Region of Councils meeting in Charleville, deputy chairman Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge, who is also the Murweh Shire Council mayor, said it had come to light that insurance premiums for businesses and homes were rising in both communities.
"One in Charleville that's come to light in the last 12 hours, it's gone up about 90 per cent," he said. "We need to find which document these insurance companies use. They're saying we're prone to floods."
Cr Radnedge said successive Murweh councils had put a lot of capital funding into constructing the levee in Charleville following large-scale flooding in Charleville in 2010.
"Ours was built for about $14.5m, and we spent over a million dollars in the last 12 months, and it seems as if the insurance companies don't take any notice anyway," he said. "It's very disappointing."
In November 2021, a 'baby flood' in Bungil Creek at Roma was held up by Queensland opposition leader David Crusafulli as an example of successful flood mitigation, albeit by the Newman government, in which he was Recovery and Resilience Minister.
The diversion channel and levee bank combined were built for a total cost of $26m, partially funded by the Newman government's Royalties for Regions scheme.
Cr Radnedge said the SWQROC mayoral delegation to Canberra, currently taking place, would be following the issue up.
"We need to get into that space with the federal politicians to have that conversation around why the premiums keep rising from these insurance companies," he said. "When we put the question to our community, late in 2022 - have your housing premiums risen - a lot of people let us know that was the case."
Cr Radnedge added that they had approached Australia's Coordinator-General for National Emergency Management, Brendan Moon, who said he would be taking the issue forward.
"We haven't got a response to that yet but once again, we're in Canberra so very happy to push that forward and see where we're at," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
