South west mayors take escalating insurance premiums to Canberra

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Murweh mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge, Bulloo mayor Tractor Ferguson, Maranoa mayor Tyson Golder, and Paroo mayor Suzette Beresford, with Warrego MP Ann Leahy.

Millions of dollars might have been spent on levee banks to flood-proof the communities of Charleville and Roma, but it appears that's not sufficient for some insurance companies, who are using flood risk as a reason for a heavy hike in insurance premiums in those towns.

