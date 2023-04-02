When I sit at my laptop to write my view from the paddock contributions, I've usually been stewing on an idea for a couple of days. This time, I came up blank.
Frankly, I'm a little offended we're at the end of March when Christmas was surely yesterday and I'm wondering what I've actually achieved in the three months that have supposedly passed since my last QCL entry.
So I got to wondering, what is my literal view from the paddock? Right now out my office window I can see two horses grazing near the back fence and beyond that, a tractor ploughing in readiness for an oats crop.
The wind is howling, donating topsoil from our place to the neighbours', but the sun is shining and we're doing what we love and really, all is well in our world.
I could complain about interest rates and the drop in the cattle market because isn't that what everyone else is doing? But I won't, because I'm trying to practice what I preach.
The fact I wake up every day and run my dream cattle business alongside my young family is something many people yearn for.
I've been banging on for years about the lack of positivity in this industry and I'm not about to stop now.
Ag is a really, truly hard industry to enter, even if you're born into it. Many young people leave, intent of making big bucks in other places to afford their own patch of dirt and sadly, often never return.
I put this down to two things - obviously, a solid and predictable income allowing accurate budgeting and life planning is certainly attractive.
And what's unattractive is being reminded about ag's tough times at every turn rather than seeing the sector's big wins up in lights.
We are terrible at selling what we do, too quick to point out ag's sore points (and what profession doesn't have those?) rather than brag about our highs.
So here are some of my highs of late:
I spent two straight days in the cattle yards, daylight to dusk, thanks to a wonderful Grandma day-care situation.
We were thrilled with the quality of our calves at our second round of branding, and I didn't break any bones when my mare went left and I went right.
It's the little things that make the biggest impact, and if a bruised backside and ego are all it takes to bring kids back to the bush, I'm happy to cop it.
- Lucy Moore, writer/grazier
