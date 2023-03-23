Queensland Country Life
Emerald cattle sale sees increased yarding

Updated March 24 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 10:00am
Emerald yarding rises considerably

The Emerald cattle sale on Thursday saw a considerable increase in numbers to 2059 head.

