Emerald yarding rises considerably

The Emerald cattle sale on Thursday saw a considerable increase in numbers to 2059 head.
Cattle were sourced from all local regions with the inclusion of lines from Aramac and Bauhinia.
A significant increase in the supply made comparisons difficult to make, agents said, but quality was consistent throughout the yarding with a large percentage of Brahman content cattle.
One major processor was absent from the meatworks buying gallery, with the balance present and operating selectively.
A limited yet active panel of restockers and feedlot buyers were present, with most buyers operating cautiously and selectively with some rates taking considerable corrections.
A pen of quality aged Santa cows and calves reached $1810/unit.
Jack and Bev Buffington, Steel Wings, Springsure, sold a pen of Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 357 kgs, which made 409.2c/kg to return $1462/head.
Chris and Jenny Ashcroft, Emerald, sold Brangus weaner heifers weighing 293 kgs, which made 349.2c/kg to return $1024/head.
RJ. Murphy and family, Pembroke, Aramac, sold heavy prime Santa cows to top the cow market at 263.2c/kg weighing 648 kgs returning $1707/head.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy prime Brahman cows weighing 653 kgs which made 259.2c/kg returning $1693/head.
