A quality yarding of 573 females at Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale sold to a firm market on Thursday.
A feature of the sale was a line of 90 red Brahman heifers pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Angus bulls from the Crawford family selling to a top of $2400, only dipping as low as $2100.
Charbray PTIC heifers from LKA Family Trust, Lower Wonga sold for $2225 and $1900.
Charbray PTIC heifers from D and A O'Donohoe, Booubyjan sold for $2000 and $1850.
Droughtmaster PTIC heifers from Fortrus Pastoral Co sold to a top of $2500.
Droughtmaster PTIC heifers from L and H Cherry, Gayndah made $2325 and PTIC Droughtmaster heifers from John Krafft, Gunalda made $2200.
Brangus PTIC heifers from Pat Hunt, Boonara Brangus Tansey topped at $2250.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from John Krafft sold for $2650.
Charbray cross cows and calves from Gayndah made $2250.
Brangus cows and calves from Richard and Diane Pender, Hidden Valley, Tansey sold for $2600.
Brahman cows and calves from D and R Raymont made $2125.
Generally the next run of cows and calves sold from $1700 to $2000.
Unjoined Droughtmaster heifers from John Krafft made $1400.
Westonvale Livestock, Glastonbury sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1300.
Quality Droughtmaster heifers, 10 months, from Fortrus Pastoral sold for $1760 and $1450.
Brangus heifers, 12 months, from R and D Pender made $1200.
The next run of weaner heifers sold from $600 to $940.
