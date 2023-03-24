Queensland Country Life
Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale sees Brahmans reach $2400

Updated March 24 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:27pm
Nick Davies, Kilkivan and agent Pat Sullivan with the top selling pen he purchased of red Brahman PTIC heifers for $2400. Picture: Sullivan Livestock

A quality yarding of 573 females at Sullivan Livestock's Woolooga Female Sale sold to a firm market on Thursday.

