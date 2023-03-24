They might have come from a North American winter to an Indian Summer in southern Queensland, but the 32 people taking part in one of the first overseas Rabobank cross-commodity tours in a number of years were loving Australia's version of cowboy culture on the weekend.
An afternoon at the 50th anniversary Tooloombilla rodeo and campdraft was one of the many stops for the group made up of producers from Alberta, Canada; and California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin in the US.
The 12-day tour took in agribusinesses and primary production operations in/near Brisbane, Dalby and Roma in Queensland, including Beef City, Jimbour House and ACC's Brindley Park feedlot, as well as Moree, Guyra, Armidale and Sydney in NSW, including a visit to UNE in Armidale.
Commodities represented by the tour group included beef cattle, horticulture, dairy, grain, timber and poultry.
The way Queenslanders harvest and make use of water run-off was one of the things Oregon beef producer and feedlotter Gabrielle Homer is taking away from the trip.
"I come from an area that only gets from 15 to 18 inches a year, so this is all really similar," she said.
"I think that in Australia, you manage your water better than we do.
"We have a lot to learn, about storing it, taking it off the roofs, piping it - you pipe it more efficiently than we do.
"I come from 3000 feet elevation, plus there's hills, but you use gravity better than we do."
Ms Homer was feeling right at home in the Maranoa, saying it was very similar to her part of Oregon, where there was fewer than one person per square mile, and the small town she lived in had a population of 350 people.
Their lotfeeding business markets 113,400kg (250,000 pounds) of beef a week all over the US.
She was seeing a lot of similarities in Queensland.
"Just starting with the culture and the people - we all think alike and talk the same beef language," she said.
Ms Homer described the trip as a dream come true, saying she and her husband jumped on the opportunity instantly.
"Rabobank are just so global in their thinking, that bringing us all together makes us stronger," she said.
"We can talk about our challenges and successes, we can compare ideas.
"The amount of information they provide us as a customer, it's unprecedented."
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.