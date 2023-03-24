Queensland Country Life
Cross-commodity US Rabobank tour visits Tooloombilla rodeo while at Roma

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
Some of the participants on the Rabobank tour, along with Roma host Angus McGilvray, taking in the sights of Tooloombilla rodeo and campdraft on the weekend. Picture: Sally Gall

They might have come from a North American winter to an Indian Summer in southern Queensland, but the 32 people taking part in one of the first overseas Rabobank cross-commodity tours in a number of years were loving Australia's version of cowboy culture on the weekend.

