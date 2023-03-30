The principals of Riverton Braford Stud, Larry and Beth Acton are retiring, which means a unique opportunity to buy into more than half a century of genetics at their dispersal sale being held at CQLX from 10am on Monday, May 22.
The Actons are selling all their registered females, calves-at-foot, this year's crop of young bulls, and all their sires, at the sale, which is a culmination of more than 50 years of commercial breeding and 15 years of stud breeding, as the couple move on to the next stage in their lives.
Last year Mr Acton bought 'Harriet Valley 660' at the Elite Braford Breeders Sale held in Gayndah. Purchased as a heifer calf, she will be 26-months-old and PTIC to Carinya Admiral at the dispersal sale.
Harriet Valley 660's connection to Riverton attracted the Actons' interest. Her sire is progeny of a bull bred by the Actons and sold close to 10 years ago, to Little Valley Stud, Casino.
On offer on May 22 will be 60 registered cows, with calves-at-foot and PTIC to Strathgyle Jimmy, Carinya Admiral or Strathgyle Dominic. Dominic's first calves will be born in the second half of 2023.
Two heifers, Riverton Vanity, by Triple S Bear, and Riverton Virginia, by Taroela Kingpin, were 20-weeks in calf to Admiral, when they sold for $4250 and $4500 respectively at this year's Elite Braford Breeders Sale, which was held on Saturday, March 25.
Mr Acton said they were "very happy with the result" with both heifers selling for well above the sale average to stud breeders.
"We were encouraged by the feedback we received for these heifers from stud breeders present at Gayndah, who said they're looking to attending our sale in May," he said.
The first cow in the dispersal sale has the very first calf by Admiral at foot and should be back in calf to Jimmy.
"There will be several heifers sired by Jimmy in the sale.
"These first-calf heifers have progeny by Kioma Prospector at foot and are back in calf to Admiral."
There will be 10 registered bulls, from 18 to 20-months-old, in the sale line-up, which will be semen tested and scanned.
"All the calves and these young bulls will be DNA-sire verified, and genomic tested for polled and tenderness traits.
"The cows and heifers have been Pompes-tested and DNA-sampled for the polled and tenderness gene."
Mr Acton said the dispersal sale is an opportunity to buy bulls ready to work, four months before the national sale brings more seedstock onto the market.
"I'd normally send a draft of our six best young bulls to the national sale in September. Instead, I decided to put them up at the dispersal sale."
Four of the young bulls to be offered are sired by Strathgyle Jimmy, three are by Baroma Downs Oleo, two are sired by Triple S Bear, and one has Kioma Prospector as its sire.
Mr Acton said he has already sold the last three bulls mentioned above.
"I sold Prospector, Oleo and Bear last year because people were looking for bulls. I'd reduced my herd and didn't need more than three sires.
"All my life I've tried to breed to a broad base of genetics so there'll be a lot of genetics for people to choose from."
He said he's still a commercial breeder at heart.
"Every time I look at, or go to buy, an animal, I look at it from a commercial point of view. I want cows to go out into a paddock, have trouble-free calving and show good mothering and milking traits.
"Bulls have to be structurally sound. I look for length of barrel, because it means extra weight. However, above all else, I look for bulls with a calm temperament.
"They need to be able to walk out from water a fair way, to feed and to work. I prefer to present bulls in working condition."
That commercial sensibility saw the Actons' purchase Ascot Noah in 2000 as the stud's first seedstock sire, to improve the breeding and productivity of the cow herd.
"My dad said it's quite easy to improve an average herd of cattle, the challenge is improving a good herd of cattle. That's what brought us to eventually buy Noah.
"I always thought the most important factor to a successful breeding operation is the female. We had a really good background herd of Braford cows to pick from to classify and register about 15 years ago when we started the Riverton Stud."
The stud purchased Carinya Nigel in 2013.
"He had a tremendous impact on our bull breeding program. We collected semen from Nigel and we're still selling that semen to interested Braford breeders.
Mr Acton said Strathgyle Jimmy is their senior sire now.
"The calves on the older cows we're selling are by Jimmy and they're the best line of calves I've had. These cows should all be back in calf to Jimmy."
All the Riverton Braford cattle will be at CQLX close to four days before the sale, and will be penned, from midday, the day before the sale for people to inspect them.
Earlier inspections can be arranged directly through Mr Acton or selling agent, Mark Duthie of GDL.
For further information on the Riverton Braford Stud and the Actons dispersal sale on May 22 please visit the Riverton Braford Facebook page.
