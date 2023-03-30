Queensland Country Life
Riverton Brafords to disperse quality-rich herd

By Jeanette Severs
March 30 2023 - 7:00pm
Riverton Braford Stud principal Larry Acton with a selection of the 60 registered cows, to be offered at the Acton dispersal sale being held at CQLX from 10am on Monday, May 22. Picture by Georgie Connor, GDL.
The principals of Riverton Braford Stud, Larry and Beth Acton are retiring, which means a unique opportunity to buy into more than half a century of genetics at their dispersal sale being held at CQLX from 10am on Monday, May 22.

