Central Highlands Regional Council employee Richard Sheridan has been remembered as a "valued colleague" after he died in a workplace incident on Monday.
Mayor Kerry Hayes opened the general council meeting on Wednesday morning with a tribute to Mr Sheridan, and paid his respects to his family, friends and colleagues followed by a minute of silence taking place in the chambers.
"Richard was a member of our infrastructure and utilities team and a valued colleague to all of our organisation," he said.
"My deepest condolences go out to Richard's wife Tenille, two daughters, his mother Elaine, extended family and the Duaringa community.
"Right now, our main focus is supporting the family and staff through this difficult time."
Mr Sheridan, a Duaringa resident, is survived by his wife, Tenille, and his two daughters.
A statement from the mayor said they are in touch with Mr Sheridan's family regarding funeral arrangements and ongoing support.
"Council staff are fully cooperating with the investigation and formal processes as they unfold," he said.
"As an investigation into the incident remains ongoing, there will be no further comments from council at this time."
A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were preparing a report for the coroner on the sudden and non-suspicious death, which they said occurred on Mulcahy's Road about 20 kilometres from the Carnarvon Highway on Monday afternoon.
