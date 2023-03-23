Queensland Country Life
Central Highlands council pays tribute to 'valued employee'

By Newsroom
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:44am
Richard Sheridan with wife Tenille and their daughters. Picture: Supplied Sheridan family

Central Highlands Regional Council employee Richard Sheridan has been remembered as a "valued colleague" after he died in a workplace incident on Monday.

