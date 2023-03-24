More than 700 athletes and weekend warriors are gearing up for what is dubbed 'the toughest triathlon in Queensland' - Hell of the West.
A major part of Australia's triathlon calendar, HOTW will draw competitors and families from across the nation to Goondiwindi this weekend to swim, ride and run a blistering 102 kilometres.
It starts gently enough on early Sunday morning on the banks of the McIntyre River for a 2km freshwater swim.
This is followed by an 80km bike ride, and while there are no hills, competitors are challenged by the lonely open spaces, rising heat and returning headwind.
Off the bike and onto the 20km run, competitors experience a three loop run along the banks of the river and in the shade of century old river gums.
However as the mercury rises into the mid 30s, the beautiful scenery is soon lost in a hot haze.
The temperature is forecast to reach 34C on the big day, but the pain may well be worth it, with this year's prize pool increasing to $16,000.
The fun kicks off on 'Super Saturday' with more family focused events, followed by the HOTW triathlon on Sunday.
Race director Tim Richards said the support from the community and council was a major part of what made the event so fantastic.
"We've got a lot of local entries this year which is great to see, and we're well on track to a great weekend ahead," Mr Richards said.
"Athletes come out to Goondiwindi not only for a hell of a race, but for a top weekend in a friendly town ..."
Goondiwindi Region mayor Lawrence Springborg said visitors were expected from far and wide.
"It's such a tremendous event for our region," Mr Springborg said.
"There's no doubt what a fantastic boost this is to local tourism, and an opportunity to showcase the region to potential employees and investors."
This iconic long course event started in 1989 and has been a bucket list event for weekend warriors and world level triathletes ever since.
The triathlon is now recognised by the Professional Triathlon Organisation as a world ranking points event, meaning HOTW entrants can gain valuable world ranking points that allow them to rank themselves against the greatest triathletes around the world and earn end of season bonuses.
Mr Richards said the the increase in prize money and the addition of world rank points had seen numerous top 100 ranked triathletes enter HOTW, making the battle for line honours "a world class opportunity to be part of".
