The Queensland beef sector was given an insight into the industry's key priorities at AgForce's key industry forum in Rockhampton earlier this week.
Grassfed beef producers also heard from Cattle Australia chair David Foote, who spoke about the national peak body's top priorities over the next 12 months.
In the cattle discussion forum, David Foote, Josie Angus, Dane Pearce and David Hill talked industry priorities, market access, integrity systems and sustainability frameworks for the agricultural industry.
While, Mike Guerin, AgForce CEO, Dr Greg Leach, Ainsley McArthur, John Baker and James Henderson discussed industry trends in Natural Capital, ESG and Nature Positive, and AgForce's approach to the emergence of these frameworks through its unique signature program 'AgCarE'.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.