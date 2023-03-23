Queensland Country Life
Ticks discovered at Roma saleyards this week have been dealt with by biosecurity team

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
The sale will go ahead next week after the tick situation was resolved by Thursday. Picture: Clare Adcock

Biosecurity Queensland have confirmed that this week's tick discovery at the Roma Saleyards has been resolved and agents say it is back to regular programming at the selling complex.

