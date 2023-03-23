Biosecurity Queensland have confirmed that this week's tick discovery at the Roma Saleyards has been resolved and agents say it is back to regular programming at the selling complex.
Queensland Country Life contacted the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and a spokesperson from Biosecurity Queensland confirmed that all cattle in the consignment had been withdrawn from sale and returned to Taroom Clearing dip for treatment.
"When the department is alerted to a new infestation, it conducts investigations into the likely source of the ticks and works with the owners of the properties to implement eradication programs," they said.
"The Government's Tick Fever Centre manufactures and supplies tick fever vaccines as an effective tool for Queensland cattle producers to help reduce the productivity and welfare impacts of the disease in the cattle tick infested areas of Queensland.
"The Biosecurity Entity online portal is also used to communicate directly with neighbours of an infected property to alert them of an increased level of risk in their local area.
"Ticks flourish in warm wet years so it is not unexpected to see an increase in tick numbers after the wet summer season Queensland has just had.
"Historical data shows us that those numbers will remain high for 3-5 years after the wet season so we would expect to continue to see increasing numbers of infested properties in the free zone."
A local selling agent commended the biosecurity team on their swift management of the situation and said next Tuesday's sale would go ahead as per usual.
"The cattle have been treated and sent home, so it's all history now as far as the saleyards are concerned," they said.
"I've got to give it to DAF, they were very much on the ball. They got the cattle, scratched them, treated them, sent them home, and made sure they didn't come into contact with any other cattle.
"Yesterday they got in and sprayed and put lime around everywhere that those cattle were, so they've done everything they possibly can to eradicate the problem."
Agents said that ticks have been discovered a few times over the past two decades, so although it was a rare occurrence, it was nothing new.
